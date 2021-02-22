A week like no other through the lens of our readers

Last week, East Texas’ pine and lake-dotted landscape transformed into an icy, sub-freezing tundra. The Tyler Loop asked readers to contribute photos of the rare week, and they responded with images as abundant as the drifts of snow. To read about the reasons for burst pipes and how the City of Tyler coped, check out The Tyler Loop’s “Ready or not: How did Tyler face tundra-like temperatures?” by Sarah A. Miller.

The following photos are thanks to our generous contributors who shared their snow experience with us: from scenes of wonder and beauty to images of danger destruction.

People caring for people

Water dropoff in north Tyler. 📷 Dalila Reynoso

Neighbors drop off dinner as another snowy night descends in north Tyler. 📷 Dalila Reynoso

Green Acres Baptist Church water delivery to Whitehouse with water bottles provided by Brookshires.📷 Chance Riehl.

Volunteers helping unsheltered people at Super 8 by Wyndham as night falls and temperatures plummet.

A church-made-warming-center welcomes neighbors with cots, chairs and warmth. 📷 Bethel Hope Church

Neighbors bring supplies to Bethel Hope’s warming center. 📷 Bethel Hope Church

Dayspring United Methodist Church becomes a south Tyler warming center. 📷 courtesy Baylie Tuley

A hospitable setup awaits south Tyler neighbors at Dayspring UMC warming center. 📷 courtesy Baylie Tuley

Robert Jones helps push a stuck car, one of 10 similar vehicles Jones helped prod throughout the day.

Precarious road conditions

Gentry Parkway. 📷 Paulina Pedroza

Intersection of Grande Boulevard and Broadway Avenue. 📷 Cody Grace

Grande Boulevard. 📷 Cody Grace

Intersection at Robert E. Lee Drive and Broadway Avenue. 📷 Amanda Nail

An ice-covered Grande Boulevard and New Copeland Rd. 📷 Delmer Romero

📷 Dalila Reynoso

Broadway Avenue near Bergfeld Center. Bergfeld Center. 📷 Anabel Magallanes

Loop 323 and Old Jacksonville Highway. 📷 Christopher Joseph

Scenic

📷 Sandra Villarreal

Scene from window in Ben Wheeler, Texas. 📷 Christina Loving

📷 Kimberly Fajardo Carrillo

📷 Mary McBride Andrews

📷 Jim Noble

📷 Tanya Michael Showen

📷 Amiee Shivvers Peek

📷 Mohamed Ibrahim

📷 Melissa Moore

📷 Kelly Brown

Birds leave winged impressions in the snow. 📷 Sarah Wells

📷 Khaled El Masry

📷 Chris French

📷 Chris French

📷 C Stec Williams

📷Amanda Zimmerman

📷 Armetta LaShun

📷 Schi-Lee A. Smith

📷 Diana Carmona

📷 Kelly Brown

Hideaway Lake. 📷 Rebecca Lincoln

📷 Alma Rodriguez

Pets in snow

Master Dick Greyson playing in the snow. 📷 Jennyfer Brooklyn Keohane

📷 Jewel Rena’e Kirkendoll

📷 Susan Collins

📷 Paula Cristobal Cruz

📷 Paulina Pedroza

Hens Goldie and Penny spend a night in the bathroom cupboard. 📷 Sarah Wells

📷 Sarah Wells

Ayotunde, far from his home climate, muses at a world turned white and cold. 📷 Amanda Massau

Kids and grown-ups at play

📷 Kilton O McCracken, Sr.

📷 Kilton O McCracken, Sr.

📷 Diana Carmona

📷 Diana Carmona

Cross country skiing in Arp, Texas. 📷 Paul Haygood

A sports field in Arp receives an aerial view-sized heart made of ski tracks. 📷 Paul Haygood

Laundry baskets double as sleds during a week with no school. 📷 Amanda Nail

Lindale children hide out in an igloo. 📷 Paulina Pedroza

Sisters in snow. 📷 Jen Katz

📷 Emanuel Flores

Sand toys turned snow tools. 📷 AnaDaniela Alanis

T-Rex makes an appearance. 📷 Sara McCaslin

📷 Lupita Mares

📷 Kimberley Chigger Hitchcock



📷 Dalton Lee McCoy

📷 Cynthia Ibarra

Icicles

📷 Zach Correa

📷 Jim Noble

One last shot before the weekend thaw on Glenrose Street. 📷 Jeffrey Olver

📷 Paul Nolan

📷 Cynthia Ibarra

📷 Susan Slaughter McInturff

📷 Susan Slaughter McInturff

📷 Tavo Téllez

About town

Residents seeking supplies line up at Super 1 Foods. 📷 Alma Rodriguez

Dixie Elementary School. 📷 Esther Gutierrez

Tyler Junior College. 📷 Esther Gutierrez

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Broadway Avenue and Front Street. 📷 Mita Artisan Shoppe

Workers open a hydrant at Moore Middle School to relieve pressure and repair a main. 📷 Jeff Wallace

Challenges at home

Sarah Cumming said, “The tarp was our attempt to catch clean snow. We called it the snow farm.” 📷 Sarah Cumming

“This is my ONLY door to my house, so now we are crawling out windows WITH dogs,” posted Jewel Kirkendoll. 📷 Jewel Rena’e Kirkendoll

📷 Schi-Lee A. Smith

📷 Tina Cunningham

Jessica Richardson’s house shows telltale signs of pipe and roof damage. Of her house Richardson said, “She’s a tough ol’ gal for the most part. I hope I can say the same when I’m 101!” 📷 Jessica Richardson

“Boiling snow (thanking God for power) this am for water,” posted Sarah Cumming after the City of Tyler’s boil water notice. She added, “Gonna overkill on the boiling. Not adding giardia to what’s on my plate.”

Parting shots

Snow at night on East Erwin Street. 📷 Jamie Whitley