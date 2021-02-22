A week like no other through the lens of our readers

Last week, East Texas’ pine and lake-dotted landscape transformed into an icy, sub-freezing tundra. The Tyler Loop asked readers to contribute photos of the rare week, and they responded with images as abundant as the drifts of snow. To read about the reasons for burst pipes and how the City of Tyler coped, check out The Tyler Loop’s “Ready or not: How did Tyler face tundra-like temperatures?” by Sarah A. Miller.
The following photos are thanks to our generous contributors who shared their snow experience with us: from scenes of wonder and beauty to images of danger destruction.
People caring for people
Precarious road conditions
Scenic
Pets in snow
Kids and grown-ups at play
Icicles
About town
Challenges at home
Parting shots
Thanks for reading this story. Just one more thing. If you believe in the power of local journalism here in Tyler, I'm hoping that you'll help us take The Loop to the next level.
Our readers have told us what they want to better understand about this place we all call home, from Tyler's north-south divide to our city's changing demographics. Power, leadership, and who gets a seat at the table. How Tyler is growing and changing, and how we can all help it improve. Local arts, culture, entertainment, and food.
We can't do this alone. If you believe in a more informed, more connected, more engaged Tyler, help us tell the stories that need to be told in our community. Get free access to select Loop events, behind-the-scenes updates about the impact and goals of our work, and, above all, a chance to play a part in bringing more fresh, in-depth, unexpected journalism to Tyler.