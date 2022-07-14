An Alphabet in Objects

The Tyler Loop asked for A-Z in photos, and you answered.

By
-

The Tyler Loop challenged readers to see objects with new eyes. Twenty-six natural and human-made objects later, we present an accidental alphabet, A-Z. Special thanks to the contributing photographers who took on the challenge.

📷 Zachary Correa
📷 Jane Neal
📷 Paul Haygood
📷 Paul Haygood
📷 Paul Haygood
📷 Paul Haygood
📷 Paul Haygood
📷 Marylynn Smith
📷 Heather Spann
📷 Marylynn Smith
📷 Paul Haygood
📷 Carol Thompson
📷 Zachary Correa
📷 Zachary Correa
📷 Paul Haygood
📷 Jane Neal
📷 Paul Haygood
📷 Jane Neal
📷 Heather Spann
📷 Jane Neal
📷 Jane Neal
📷 Zachary Correa
📷 Paul Haygood
📷 Jeff Wallace
📷 Marylynn Smith
📷 Zachary Correa

Love what you're seeing in our posts? Help power our local, nonprofit journalism platform — from in-depth reads, to freelance training, to COVID Stories videos, to intimate portraits of East Texans through storytelling.

Our readers have told us they want to better understand this place we all call home, from Tyler's north-south divide to our city's changing demographics. What systemic issues need attention? What are are greatest concerns and hopes? What matters most to Tylerites and East Texans?

Help us create more informed, more connected, more engaged Tyler. Help us continue providing no paywall, free access posts. Become a member today. Your $15/month contribution drives our work.

Support The Tyler Loop!

Previous articleA Night of Comedy: Scenes about Tyler and East Texas
Jane Neal
Jane Neal is the executive director of The Tyler Loop and storytelling director of Out of the Loop: True Stories about Tyler and East Texas. In addition to the Loop, she works at the Literacy Council of Tyler and Tyler Public Library. Jane is a certified interfaith spiritual guide. She is a member of Leadership Tyler Class 33 and a former teacher of French at Robert E. Lee High School, where she ran a storytelling program called Senior Stories. Jane and her husband Don have four children.
SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR