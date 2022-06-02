Beloved pets reaching end of life, captured on camera

Photographer Alex Woodcock knows the importance of a photograph. It’s the reason she offers a unique service free of charge: photographing pets at the end of life with their human counterparts.

📷 all photos by Alex Woodcock

A few weeks ago, Woodcock lost her dog, Chance. “I am so grateful that I have some good photographs of him to remember him by,” she said. Woodcock, a photographer, already had several photos of Chance, but soon realized the importance of photos with her and Chance together.

“Many pet owners take photos of their ‘fur kids’ with their cell phones or cameras, but it’s harder to get those special ones of the owner with their pet. Those photos become more meaningful as a pet gets older, becomes ill or passes away,” Woodcock said.

Woodcock offers end-of-life photography sessions for pet owners with their pets who are growing older or diagnosed with terminal illness. The session can be done at home or at a meaningful location, such as a park, lake or a favorite place to walk, Woodcock said.

Woodcock considers her services for pets and their families similar to the cherished photographs humans have for passed away loves ones. “Our pets are like family … so we should we take the time to photograph our pet friends as they age or become ill,” Woodcock said.

Woodcock may be reached at her website: alexpressionsphotography.com; her Facebook page, alexpressionsphotography; or by email at [email protected]