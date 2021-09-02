COVID-19 explodes in Tyler ISD

NOTE: Northeast Texas can put COVID-19 behind us in about six weeks if everyone gets vaccinated and masks indoors. The ongoing pandemic is now a human-made crisis which we have the means to end.

COVID-19 is exploding across Tyler Independent School District with more cases in the first two weeks than in all of last year. District school board policies are out of compliance with the guidelines of the Texas Medical Association, the Texas Pediatric Society, the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

On TISD campuses, if students or staff test positive for COVID-19, “Current guidelines and protocols allow students to continue attending classes on campus if they do not have symptoms.”

During the 2020-2021 school year, TISD’s COVID-19 cases notification page — now inactive — recorded 386 campus days with at least one case of active COVID-19 on campuses within the district. In the first two weeks of this school year, TISD’s Active COVID-19 Dashboard has already recorded 485 cases.

The following TISD campuses have ongoing double-digit outbreaks this week:

Tyler High School

Tyler Legacy High School

Hubbard Middle School

Three Lakes Middle School

Caldwell Arts Academy

Dixie Elementary School

Jack Elementary School

Rice Elementary School

Woods Elementary School

Many other campuses are showing smaller “seed” outbreaks this week, similar to what these schools showed last week. After two weeks, every TISD campus without exception has reported at least one case.

TISD has eschewed a mask mandate. Social media posts by parents report risky practices: Many staff and children unmasked and social distancing largely ignored.

To date, children under 12 do not qualify for vaccination. Further, only 3,017 children ages 12-15 have been vaccinated in Smith County.

As the new school year began, the 2021 TISD website was scrubbed of all COVID-19 references and conveyed a “back to normal” message. Parents were not notified when their child was exposed to a disease — one that has taken the lives of 64 Texas children.

However, the Texas Education Agency reiterated notifications are mandatory. The TISD Active COVID-19 Dashboard appeared, and some COVID-19 safety messaging crept back onto the site.

Dr. Tom Cummins, Chief Medical Officer for UT Health East Texas, says schools need to follow CDC guidelines.

“Parents, insist that your children wear masks. Lobby your school board to mandate masks. If your children are 12 or up, get them vaccinated,” Cummins said. TEA’s updated guidance permits mask mandates.

While relatively few children are requiring hospitalization to date, Tyler hospitals are overloaded with COVID-19 patients.

On June 20, Trauma Service Area G, which encompasses Tyler and surrounding counties, had a meager 2.05% hospitalization rate. On August 31, Area G reported a staggering hospitalization rate of 28.84%. Those figures, the highest recorded since the start of the pandemic, continue to grow half a percent a day.

Christus Trinity Mother Frances has a neonatal intensive care unit for babies, but Tyler lacks a facility with pediatric ICU beds. Critically ill children will need to be transferred to a pediatric hospital. Usually children from Tyler are sent to Dallas, but in-state pediatric hospitals are full. Future transfers may be to out of state facilities.

Cummins summarized his advice. “One, get vaccinated! Two, wear your masks! Three, avoid crowds, including high school football games and band events.”

The Tyler Loop reached out to TISD with questions for this article, but they declined comment.

Stephen Fierbaugh was lead IT Project Manager for a large hospital ship being built in China.