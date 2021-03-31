Guía de vacunación COVID-19 del Condado de Smith (actualización de abril de 2021)

Edición de abril de 2021: esta información cambia rápidamente. Tyler Loop publicará actualizaciones según sea necesario. Consulte nuestro artículo anterior para obtener más información sobre la seguridad y la eficacia de las vacunas.

SUGERENCIA: Imprima esta guía y llévela con usted para ayudar a otras personas a concertar citas. Las URL se pueden escribir directamente en computadoras prestadas.

Todas las personas mayores de 15 años ahora califican para la vacuna COVID-19 en Texas. Pero el averiguar cómo vacunarse es una responsabilidad personal. Esa va por tu cuenta. No existe un método unificado para registrarse.

NET Health y UT Health East Texas son los dos grandes proveedores, pero muchos otros proveedores de atención médica, como las farmacias, también están comenzando a recibir dosis. Ahora que hay más vacunas disponibles, la mayor limitación es programar una cita. Es posible que los proveedores no conozcan los detalles sobre la cantidad exacta de vacuna que están recibiendo hasta solo unos días antes, por lo que muchos no programan con mucha anticipación.

Aquí están las principales páginas de registro. Si usted ve no tienen algo hoy, vuelva a consultar mañana:

NET Health: https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/vaccine-updates

UT Health East Texas: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ut

Christus Health: https://www.christushealth.org/coronavirus (use el bot amarillo en el lado derecho)

Para los condados vecinos:

Christus Health: https://vaccinate.christushealth.org/

A nivel nacional, VaccineFinder.Org es el lugar de referencia para localizar proveedores. Es relativamente nuevo, pero se está acelerando rápidamente. El sistema de distribución es lo suficientemente dinámico como para investigar un poco en VaccineFinder.org y luego trabajar con los teléfonos y buscar en Internet, lo que puede revelar proveedores más pequeños que tienen existencias disponibles un día pero no al siguiente.

