How does Smith County’s budget stack up to comparable counties?

The Smith County Commissioners Court gave final approval for the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget September 7, 2021, during its 9:30 a.m. meeting.

Since its unveiling at the June 22 Commissioners Court meeting, the proposed budget has been the subject of various workshops culminating in its final form to date.

When the county budget team proposed law enforcement salary increases​​ and a more competitive pay scale, they drew data from outside sources comparable in population to Smith County, including Hays and Brazos counties.

Prior to the 2020 census, Smith, Brazos and Hays were ranked 22, 23 and 24, respectively, by population. Population growth in Hays and Brazos counties has surpassed Smith County, but the three remain ranked at 22, 23, and 24 – although flipped from their previous order.

Of the seven counties adjacent to Smith County, Gregg County has the most comparable population to Smith County.

A closer look at comparable counties

Data from the 2015-2019 American Family Survey indicates similarities beyond population. Each county is home to college and university communities and located within 100 miles of a major metropolitan area.

How do these county budgets compare?

First, a look at tax information.

Of the four counties, Gregg has the lowest overall tax rate and the lowest total proposed budget, as well as the lowest Total Adjusted Taxable Value.

Smith County’s tax rate is lower than both Hays and Brazos.

Moran said he does not focus on tax rate and believes “if we get the use right, the tax rate will take care of itself.”

How do these comparable counties spend their money?

Table 3: County Budget Expenditures by Function for FY2022

(In Percentage of Budget)

Function Hays^ Brazos^^ Smith^^^ Gregg## General Government 7.7% 28% 18% 21% Judicial 6.9% 17% 15% 17% Law Enforcement 18% 18% 17% 37% Corrections —- —- 19% —- Juvenile Services NL 5% 5% NL Roads & Transportation 8.7% 16% 10% 12% Public Service/HHS 4.4% 8% 1% 4% Capital Improvements 41.6% 4% 10% 5% Debt Service 12.2% NL 5% No Debt Operating Transfers NL 4% NL NL Public Buildings NL NL NL 4%

^Hays County Budget 2021 (FY22 percentage breakout not available)

^^Brazos County Proposed Budget FY22

^^^Smith County FY22 Proposed Budget

##Gregg County FY22 Proposed Budget

*Hays County has been involved in multiple Capital Improvement projects (Jail

Facility, Detention Center, Government Center, Courthouse, etc.)

Most counties organize their expenditures by similar types, allowing some comparison of expenditures from county to county. Note the comparison is not in actual dollars spent, but is the percentage of the budget spent on each function.

For example, although Smith and Brazos counties both spend 5% of their budget on Juvenile Services, Brazos County will spend more money, given their larger budget.

Law Enforcement and Corrections

The largest single category of county expense, with the exception of Capital Improvements in Hays County, is Law Enforcement. Here is a look at a few line-item expenses that make up the major portion of Law Enforcement/Corrections expenses.

Using Table 2 data, Smith County’s total budget amounts to 56% of the total Hays County budget. On primary law enforcement expenditures, though, Smith County spends an amount equal to 81% of Hays County expenditures on the same line items.

Smith County spends approximately 200% more than Gregg County – its next-door neighbor – on the same line items, and 150% more than Brazos County.

Law enforcement in East Texas counties Gregg and Smith consume nearly 20% more of their overall budget than in Central Texas counties Hays and Brazos.

Regarding percentage of the budget spent on Law Enforcement, Smith and Gregg rank the highest. In considering the Law Enforcement per capita expenditures for each county is Smith at $182 per person, is second to Hays County at $216 per person. Gregg County is third and Brazos County a distant fourth.

One factor for Smith County’s outstanding law enforcement expense may be its size — geographically the largest of the four counties.

Could the crime rate be a potential factor?

According to the latest Texas Department of Public Safety data, the 2019 crime rate for Hays County was 23.79 per 1000 population; in Smith and Gregg counties it was 33.07 and 41.47, respectively.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith has promised some comments about county size and crime rate impact on law enforcement costs. The Tyler Loop will update this story once information becomes available.

In Health and Human Services, Smith County comes in last

Converting the percentages to dollar amounts in the table below provides clarity on county expenditures. Note: Dollar amounts are aggregated from data presented in the county’s proposed FY22 budget.

Over the four counties, budgets to health and human services range from a low of 1% to a high of 8%. Expenditures in this category are for care, treatment and control of human illness and injury including mental health, physical health, welfare programs, special needs and health care for indigent persons.

Smith County allocates the least percentage, 1% towards these services. Gregg County, notably with an overall budget smaller than Smith County, spends 4% of its budget on Health and Human Services. Brazos County earmarks the most, using 8% of its budget to these services.

Moran said Smith County “supports those local entities designed to meet our health and human services needs and we will continue to support them.” He also said that if Brazos County operates in-house health services or a county hospital, the Health and Human Services cost would be greater.

Final budget vote

On the morning of September 7, Smith County Commissioners Court voted on the FY22 Proposed Budget and tax rate. Approval brings the current budget planning cycle to an end.

Moran acknowledges that the final budget will leave some needs unmet. “The most difficult thing for me is seeing a real need to be met this year, but financially, we just can’t get there. I am sympathetic. I recognize that the need is there, but maybe not the greatest need,” said Moran.

“It’s a personal struggle to have to say no. I have to put feelings aside and sometimes, that is a tough row to hoe. But at the end of the day, that’s my job.”

