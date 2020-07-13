The frozen treats at Tyler’s West Gentry Parkway Paleteria Polar look too beautiful to eat. Imagine the sublime colors in a candy store, but with fresh fruit and ice cream, topped with gummy candies and fiery orange-red, chile-spiked Chamoy sauce. Meeting Francisco “Don Paco” Torres, his family members and soccer athletes was a treat, as well. I left only wishing that I had known about this hidden gem in Tyler sooner.
This story marks a proud moment for the Loop as our first-ever story in Spanish. Hear how COVID-19 has impacted Polar’s three locations and the soccer athletes who play for Francisco’s team, the Jaguars; and Francisco’s dream to open a fourth location in South Tyler. Special thanks to the invaluable assistance of translators Paulina Pedroza and Cristal Orozco.
