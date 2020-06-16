I first heard Mike Guinn at a 2019 Martin Luther King, Jr. poetry slam. His energy was magnetic, and I asked him to be a storyteller at Out of the Loop: True Stories about Life in Tyler and East Texas, for our November show. As seasoned as Mike is on the stage, it was his first time to tell a true, personal story. He did not disappoint. He mesmerized the crowd with a childhood tale that began one summer in his hometown, Jacksonville.
Since then, Mike has moved on to other projects. A social worker now living in the Dallas area, Mike has responded to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the Black Lives Matter movement, by compiling and editing two anthologies, with voices from around the world.
Love what you're seeing in our posts? Help power our local, nonprofit journalism platform — from in-depth reads, to freelance training, to COVID Stories videos, to intimate portraits of East Texans through storytelling.
Our readers have told us they want to better understand this place we all call home, from Tyler's north-south divide to our city's changing demographics. What systemic issues need attention? What are are greatest concerns and hopes? What matters most to Tylerites and East Texans?
Help us create more informed, more connected, more engaged Tyler. Help us continue providing no paywall, free access posts. Become a member today. Your $15/month contribution drives our work.