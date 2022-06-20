Meet the Storytellers and Comedians of Real Stories, Real Funny

It’s a brand new show presented by The Tyler Loop and Truth in Comedy. From the producers of Out of the Loop: True Stories from Tyler and East Texas, come true, personal stories mixed in with comedians’ riffs.
The truth can be heavy. Three storytellers get real. Experience everyday Tylerites bringing serious, fearless stories in their own words, revealing something about life in our region. When things get heavy, three stand-up comics enter the mix.
Don’t miss it! Saturday, June 25 at Liberty Hall in downtown Tyler at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at the door or online here.
Abygayl Aranjon Alvarez, storyteller
Trey Mac, comedian
Charles Parkes III, storyteller
T.J. Rankin, storyteller
T.J. Rankin has lived in the Tyler area all his life. When he isn’t serving the patrons of Tyler Public Library, he’s either reading ghost stories or watching a good movie with his girlfriend. 📷 Jamie Maldonado
Byron Stamps, comedian
Byron Stamps is the creator of Truth in Comedy, a national touring storytelling, stand-up comedy and art show. He has performed at comedy festivals across the country including Out of Bounds Comedy Festival, Memphis Comedy Festival, and SF Sketchfest. 📷 courtesy Byron Stamps
Latrice Wilkerson
Based out of Dallas, Texas, Latrice Wilkerson made her first television appearance on Laughs on Fox where she left the audience crying with laughter. Nominated Best Female Comedian for the Texas Comedy Awards, her debut album “I Know, Right?” is now available for pre-order. 📷 Latrice Wilkerson
