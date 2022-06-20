Meet the Storytellers and Comedians of Real Stories, Real Funny

It’s a brand new show presented by The Tyler Loop and Truth in Comedy. From the producers of Out of the Loop: True Stories from Tyler and East Texas, come true, personal stories mixed in with comedians’ riffs.

The truth can be heavy. Three storytellers get real. Experience everyday Tylerites bringing serious, fearless stories in their own words, revealing something about life in our region. When things get heavy, three stand-up comics enter the mix.

Don’t miss it! Saturday, June 25 at Liberty Hall in downtown Tyler at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at the door or online here.

Abygayl Aranjon Alvarez, storyteller

Abygayl Aranjon Alvarez has called Lindale, Texas, home for 25 years. She likes riding bikes with her husband, day trips to Tyler State Park, and advocating for people in her community, whether it’s public health issues or education. Abygayl and her husband of 29 years have three children together. She quips, “I’m fortunate enough that I live on my parents’ property and get to mooch off them. Whatever you think you know about me from this bio, you don’t. I love to shift people’s expectations about me.” 📷 courtesy Abygayl Alvarez

Trey Mac, comedian

Trey Mack is a stand-up comedian from Birmingham, Alabama. Since his start in 2012, he has recorded his own comedy special, “Have Fun,” on Amazon Prime and starred on Kevin Hart’s “Hart of the City” on Comedy Central. Mack’s performances guarantee a ride, through his relatable observations and musical anecdotes. 📷 courtesy Trey Mack

Charles Parkes III, storyteller

Charles Parkes III is the youngest of three brothers. He has been married for 27 years and father to two sons. He enjoys talking politics, playing video games — especially with friends and family — reading short stories and cultural learning. 📷 Zach Correa

T.J. Rankin, storyteller

T.J. Rankin has lived in the Tyler area all his life. When he isn’t serving the patrons of Tyler Public Library, he’s either reading ghost stories or watching a good movie with his girlfriend. 📷 Jamie Maldonado

Byron Stamps, comedian

Byron Stamps is the creator of Truth in Comedy, a national touring storytelling, stand-up comedy and art show. He has performed at comedy festivals across the country including Out of Bounds Comedy Festival, Memphis Comedy Festival, and SF Sketchfest. 📷 courtesy Byron Stamps

Latrice Wilkerson

Based out of Dallas, Texas, Latrice Wilkerson made her first television appearance on Laughs on Fox where she left the audience crying with laughter. Nominated Best Female Comedian for the Texas Comedy Awards, her debut album “I Know, Right?” is now available for pre-order. 📷 Latrice Wilkerson