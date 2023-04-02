Meet the storytellers, musicians and organizers of Out of the Loop 9: True stories from Tyler and East Texas

Take nine! It’s a whole new batch of surprising, inspiring, eye-opening stories about life in Tyler and East Texas. Get to know the storytellers, performers and organizers behind the show premiering Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. at Liberty Hall. Seating is limited — grab tickets here!

Chelsee BreeAnn, spoken word poet

Chelsee BreAnn has been a Tyler area resident for the past 10 years, where she works as a private music instructor and writes poetry. She has one published poetry collection with plans to publish a second. 📷 courtesy Chelsee BreeAnn

Jasmine Farrish, storyteller

Jasmine Farrish is a six-year resident of Tyler, Texas, having relocated to begin Nurse Family Partnership, an evidence-based program with UT Health. Jasmine is a certified nurse midwife with Community Wellness of Tyler, advocating for pregnancy, Medicaid expansion and Alternative to Abortion funding to support Nurse Family Partnership. Jasmine calls herself a Black woman prioritizing Black people. 📷 courtesy Jasmine Farrish

Ian Findlay, guitarist

Ian Findlay graduated from Tyler Junior College with an Associate’s Degree in Music. He currently attends the University of Texas at Tyler’s music program. Ian enjoys walking around town and writing music. 📷 Jamie Maldonado

Dorothy Franks, storyteller

Dorothy Franks calls herself a “strong, confident, bold woman who knows her own mind.” She has lived in Tyler for more than 40 years, and has her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Business and Project Management. Dorothy is a retired project manager from Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. She is married to Irby Franks, and they have four children. Dorothy’s avocation is genealogy and family history research. One of her favorite quotes is, “The Wright Brothers never had a pilot’s license.” 📷 Jamie Maldonado

Russ Kincaid, storyteller

Russ Kincaid is a human who enjoys helping people build businesses and finding their place in the world in general. He loves science and figuring out the world, particularly through technology and solutions, believing the more information we have, the better we can become. Russ says he has no wisdom about what to do, but he calls himself “one hell of a precautionary tale to others.” 📷 courtesy Russ Kincaid

Los Caporales Mariachi band

Los Caporales mariachi band is Cesar Torres, Sr., and his sons Cesar Jr., Daniel and Adrian Torres. The virtuoso group performs traditional Mexican and American classics. 📷 courtesy Cesar Torres

Jamie Maldonado, photographer

An East Texas native, Jamie Maldonado has worked as a visual journalist and copy editor for the Longview News-Journal, The Denver Post and other publications. He is a fine art photographer specializing in portraiture and holds a Master of Studio Art from Texas A&M University Commerce. Taking to heart Dorothea Lange’s quote, “a camera is a tool for learning how to see without a camera,” Jamie has turned his lens on his hometown and its people to see it anew. 📷 Jamie Maldonado

Jane Neal, director

Jane Neal is a 15-year Tyler resident and the storytelling director of Out of the Loop and executive director of The Tyler Loop. She also works at the Literacy Council of Tyler and is a certified interfaith spiritual director. She is a member of Leadership Tyler Class 33 and a former French teacher at Tyler Legacy High School, where she ran a storytelling program called Senior Stories. Jane is a proud parent of four young adult children. 📷 Jamie Maldonado

Kenna Prescott, storyteller

Kenna Rain Prescott was born with a fiery disposition and a song in her heart. In 2021, she moved with her family to Longview, Texas from Bryan-College Station. When Kenna took on her first role as a performing artist, she realized the stage was her home. She has one passion more than performing, however: She loves animals and dreams of being a veterinarian. Today, Kenna is a fourth-grader at Caldwell Arts Academy. 📷 Jamie Maldonado

Jose Maria “Chema” Saucedo, storyteller

A Tyler resident since September 1991, Jose Maria “Chema” Saucedo owns Chema’s Autos Inc. and multiple Tyler properties. When he’s not learning new business practices and meeting other entrepreneurs, he enjoys reading books, and riding jet skis at his lake house with family and friends. 📷 Jamie Maldonado

Nancy Taylor Caraway and Tyler High School Singers

Nancy Taylor Caraway is a longtime Tyler resident and educator at Tyler High School. Along with her choir students, Taylor entertains audiences with a capella and accompanied gospel and contemporary musical numbers. 📷 Jamie Maldonado

Cory Warren, storyteller

Cory Warren is a lifelong Tyler resident approaching the end of his junior year at Tyler High School. He is in his third year on the varsity tennis team and participates in UIL Speech and Debate. Even though he’s all business on the tennis court, Cory loves to have fun and joke around. 📷 Jamie Maldonado