Meet the storytellers, musicians, and organizers of Out of The Loop Season 5: True stories from Tyler and East Texas

Take five! It’s a whole new batch of surprising, inspiring, eye-opening stories about life in Tyler and East Texas. Get to know the storytellers, poets, musical performers and organizers behind the show, premiering Sunday, July 11, at a cast and members-only watch party, followed by the online premier on The Tyler Loop’s webpage Friday, July 16.

Want to support the production of this show? Info and 30-second signup here.

A’Niyah Buchanan, vocalist

A’Niyah Buchanan is a native of Louisiana and has lived in Tyler since the age of two. She is a 2021 graduate of Tyler High School with plans to pursue an education in pediatric nursing. A’Niyah loves working with children, singing and being with her family. 📷 Chris French

Ladarius Daniels, saxophonist

LaDarius Daniels (moniker Low D) was raised in the Piney Woods of East Texas. He is a professional saxophonist and songwriter, playing multiple genres of music ranging from jazz to hip hop.📷 Chris French

Callynth Finney, storyteller

Callynth Finney is a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota and has lived in East Texas since 2000. She has owned and operated Callynth Photography Studio in downtown Tyler since 2015. Callynth is a leader for a new nonprofit, Tyler Street Team. The organization brings aid to people experiencing homelessness on location. 📷 Chris French

Celia Flores, storyteller

Celia Flores is a lifelong Tylerite. She married her high school sweetheart and together, they have five children. When she has free time, Celia enjoys working out, visiting Rose Rudman with her kids and visiting family. 📷 Chris French

Serenity Johnson, poet

Serenity Johnson is an energetic 10 year old from Longview, Texas. She has two younger siblings and loves reading, running and playing with slime. She attends UT Tyler University Academy at Longview. Her favorite book series to date is “The Babysitters’ Club.” Serenity was awarded second place in the Young Audiences of Northeast Texas’ poetry contest for her poem, “About Me.” 📷 Chris French

Feng Li, storyteller

Feng Li is a gastroenterologist working at the Gastroenterology Department of Christus Mother Frances Hospital and Clinic in Tyler. He performs high tech, higher risk, minimally invasive endoscopic procedures.‌ ‌His‌ ‌hobbies‌ ‌are‌ ‌golf‌ ‌and‌ ‌ballroom‌ ‌dancing. 📷 Grayson Lackey

Casey “Muze” Williams, storyteller

Casey “Muze” Williams is a Longview, Texas native. In 2016, he founded Star Avenue Co., a nonprofit based in Nacogdoches, celebrating harmonious participation in the arts. Casey holds 20 years of training as a performance percussionist for rhythm instruments and in sound engineering. 📷 Grayson Lackey

Chauncy B. Williams, Sr., storyteller

Chauncy B. Williams Sr. is an artist and art educator at Winona middle and high schools — a purpose prophesied by his late grandmother, Ruthie Lee Johnson. Chauncy is a graduate of Carthage High School, Panola College and The University of Texas at Tyler. He is married to Desiree Harris Williams. Chauncy gives credit to family and teachers for their encouragement, but his highest regards are reserved for his parents. 📷 Chris French

Chris French, photographer

Chris French is an independent photographer based in Tyler, TX, who takes all of his photos through vintage film lenses. He is also a local musician and barista. Chris loves to share in the nostalgic feeling provided by photos and aims to bring that joy to others. To see more of Chris’ work, you can follow him at @mrcoffeeswag.

Kiara Hawkins, performance coach

Kiara Hawkins was born and raised in Tyler. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre from Stephen F. Austin State University. Kiara believes theater and public speaking are creative ways for anyone to express themselves. 📷 courtesy Kiara Hawkins

Neal Katz, audio production and The Tyler Loop board chair

Neal Katz serves as rabbi at Congregation Beth El in Tyler, TX. In 2003, he was ordained at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition to his pulpit life, Rabbi Katz is also a singer/songwriter and music producer. He has taught courses in Introduction to Judaism and Jewish Philosophy at TJC and UT Tyler. He serves on numerous local non-profit Boards and has won the T.B. Butler Award and The W.C. Windsor Awards from the Tyler Chamber of Commerce for outstanding community service. He is married to Jennifer Katz and together they have three children. 📷 Grayson Lackey

Grayson Lackey, head videographer and photographer

Grayson Lackey is an award winning writer/director/director of photography who has had his work appear in festivals in L.A, Chicago and all over Texas. His lifestyle of rubbing shoulders with both blue-collar workers as well as the artistic community, has developed his empathic, intimate visual style. In addition to directing video for Out of the Loop 3 and Out of the Loop Season 4, Grayson produced video for all of The Tyler Loop’s COVID Stories series. 📷 Chris French

Jane Neal, storytelling director

Jane Neal is the storytelling director of Out of the Loop and executive director of The Tyler Loop. She also works at the Literacy Council of Tyler and Tyler Public Library and is a certified interfaith spiritual director. She is a member of Leadership Tyler Class 33 and a former French teacher at the newly-named Tyler Legacy High School, where she ran a storytelling program called Senior Stories. Jane and her husband Don have four children. 📷 Chris French

Isaac Ramirez, performance coach

Born and raised in Rusk County, Isaac is proud to call himself an East Texan. Isaac has been a reporter, weatherman and news anchor. He currently serves as Assistant News Director for KETK & FOX 51 News in Tyler. 📷 courtesy Isaac Ramirez

Leah Moser Wansley, creative director and The Tyler Loop board member

Leah Moser Wansley is co-founder of Cardwell & Wansley, Chief Brand Pilot for First iZ, and a board member for The Tyler Loop. She is the former president of the Leadership Tyler and Discovery Science Place boards of directors, a member of the executive committee of Leadership Tyler Catalyst 100, and a member of the Dayspring Live Broadcast team. Leah graduated from Whitehouse High School, Tyler Junior College, and the University of North Texas in Communication Design. 📷 Jamie Maldonado