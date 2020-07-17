On this night, an era of high school names reflecting white supremacy ended in hugs and cheers

Despite peak-of-summer East Texas heat and the coronavirus pandemic, invested community members converged at Plyler Instructional Complex Thursday evening, awaiting a verdict from the seven-member board to change or keep the names of Tyler’s two high schools.

After hours including 25 statements from the public, a lengthy board discussion about financial costs incurred by prospective name changes and each of the seven trustee’s statements, the board voted 7-0 in favor of name changes. The Tyler Loop’s photos capture some moments from the evening, culminating in an eruption of celebration. Photos by Yasmeen Khalifa.