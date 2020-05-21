Open for business during the coronavirus and Ramadan

Ghassan Farrah is burning the candle at both ends. An Arlington, Texas, restaurant owner, he opened his second Tiba Grill in Tyler at the end of April. He often commutes back and forth.
Between filling orders, answering the phone and talking to customers picking up takeout, Ghassan graciously shared his story with me. The topics ranged from his start with food, his plans to open a halal grocery adjacent to his new restaurant and his deep faith.
A devout Muslim, Ghassan’s face lights up when he shares the spiritual value he finds in fasting during Ramadan. When The Loop shot his video on a recent afternoon, he confessed he was tired and sleepy. I would add he may have been hungry and thirsty from fasting. Nonetheless, Ghassan indulged us and came to life over two subjects he loves: food and faith.
