Out of the Loop Season 3, April 3-4! Grab your tickets today.

Grab your tickets here to our wildly popular storytelling event. Presented by everyday Tylerites and East Texans in their own words—with the help of local musicians—we bring you stories that are silly and serious, fun and fearless, and reveal something real about life in our region. Members get 50% discounted tickets. Not a member yet? Join now to receive exclusive deals like this.

  • Storytellers and musicians gather to practice for the stage.
Want to hear a sneak peak of the show? Listen to our Season 3 audio teaser.

Jane Neal
Jane Neal is the executive director of The Tyler Loop and storytelling director of Out of the Loop: True Stories about Tyler and East Texas. In addition to the Loop, she works at the Literacy Council of Tyler and Tyler Public Library. Jane is a certified interfaith spiritual guide. She is a member of Leadership Tyler Class 33 and a former teacher of French at Robert E. Lee High School, where she ran a storytelling program called Senior Stories. Jane and her husband Don have four children.
