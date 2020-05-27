Putting his heart back in it

On a Friday night last November, Joshua Silva took the stage at Out of the Loop, The Tyler Loop’s live storytelling event. He recounted a story about losing his sister and his fight at Robert E. Lee High School to end the r-word. This story brought me to tears every time Joshua practiced it. But that night, I couldn’t help but smile, seeing Joshua in his high school band uniform. He was in costume because, minutes after his story, he rushed from Liberty Hall’s stage to Rose Stadium for yet another performance, this time with his saxophone.
In that moment, no one could have predicted the months to come — how we all took for granted the crowding and congregating in theaters and stadiums. It is less surprising, though, that Joshua, now graduated, is still loving and learning from music.
Hearing how Joshua is coping with Covid was a breath of fresh air. Amid stories of loss and difficulty, Joshua provided a pandemic-related upside: time to regroup and put his heart back into the thing he loves.
Thanks for reading this story. Just one more thing. If you believe in the power of local journalism here in Tyler, I'm hoping that you'll help us take The Loop to the next level.
Our readers have told us what they want to better understand about this place we all call home, from Tyler's north-south divide to our city's changing demographics. Power, leadership, and who gets a seat at the table. How Tyler is growing and changing, and how we can all help it improve. Local arts, culture, entertainment, and food.
We can't do this alone. If you believe in a more informed, more connected, more engaged Tyler, help us tell the stories that need to be told in our community. Get free access to select Loop events, behind-the-scenes updates about the impact and goals of our work, and, above all, a chance to play a part in bringing more fresh, in-depth, unexpected journalism to Tyler.