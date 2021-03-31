Smith County COVID-19 vaccine guide

April 2021 Edition: This is rapidly changing information. The Tyler Loop will publish updates as needed. See our previous article for more about vaccine safety and effectiveness.

HINT: Print this guide and take it with you to help others make appointments. The URLs can be typed in directly on borrowed computers.

Everyone over the age of 15 now qualifies for COVID-19 vaccination in Texas. But figuring out how to get vaccinated is very much a personal responsibility. YOYO: You’re On Your Own. There isn’t a unified method to sign-up.

NET Health and UT Health East Texas are the two big providers, but many other healthcare providers such as pharmacies are also starting to receive doses. Now that there is more vaccine to go around, the biggest constraint is scheduling an appointment. Providers may not know details on exactly how much vaccine they are receiving until only a few days beforehand, so many are not scheduling far in advance.

Here are the major signup pages. If they don’t have something today, check back tomorrow:

NET Health: https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/vaccine-updates

UT Health East Texas: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ut

Christus Health: https://www.christushealth.org/coronavirus (use the yellow bot on the right-hand side)

For surrounding counties:

Christus Health: https://vaccinate.christushealth.org/

Nationally, VaccineFinder.Org is the go-to location to locate providers. It’s relatively new but coming up to speed quickly. Doing some research on VaccineFinder.org and then working the phones and searching the Internet may reveal smaller providers who have stock available one day and not the next.

