Tyler signs mark changing times

As you walk and drive around Tyler, you might be able to suspend the reality of coronavirus for a few, brief seconds. Then, you’ll see a teddy bear in a window, or a posting on a business door. Suddenly, you’ll remember once again that life has changed, and that you and your neighbors are living through a global pandemic. Photography student Taryn Sullivan spent last week combing Tyler’s neighborhoods, putting her lens on this changing landscape. Here is her collection of signs of life during COVID-19, including colorful messages on sidewalks, notices of closures hastily taped onto doors, and handmade messages of thanks and hope on lawns.
Taryn Sullivan is a 25-year-old who loves photography. She is a junior at U.T. Tyler studying mass communications and graphic design. She received her visual communications degree at TJC in 2018. She enjoys playing the guitar, cats and video games. “My dream job is to be a wildlife photojournalist. Life is currently quarantined, but I can only hope that my photographs can shed light into this bad situation.”
