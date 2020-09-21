The Cut Beef Boudin Burger: Kameron Mitchell’s go-to comfort food

My idea of comfort food is not just one category or dish. Cooking in general brings me comfort. When we opened my family’s restaurant, Kamo’s Kajun Grill, I have been creating many different types of burgers. For me, the most comforting food that I cook are the burgers we provide.
This brings me comfort because I know the food we provide is fresh and the reviews we get let people know where a “farm to table” restaurant is. I thank Cut Beef for providing us with high quality beef. Our bestselling burger is the Cut Beef Boudin Burger.
Kamo’s Kajun Grill’s Cut Beef Boudin Burger
1 burger patty made with Cut Beef
1 slice American cheese
1 scoop ground boudin sausage
1 teaspoon of our homemade “secret sauce”
Veggies of your choosing: red or white onion, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce
1 teaspoon of mayo, spread on the bun
Kameron Mitchell is an 18-year-old graduate of Grace Community High School, Class of 2020. Along with his family, he is the owner of Kamo’s Kajun Grill, which opened June 1, 2020, with the help of his brother, dad, mom and girlfriend.
Thanks for reading this story. Just one more thing. If you believe in the power of local journalism here in Tyler, I'm hoping that you'll help us take The Loop to the next level.
Our readers have told us what they want to better understand about this place we all call home, from Tyler's north-south divide to our city's changing demographics. Power, leadership, and who gets a seat at the table. How Tyler is growing and changing, and how we can all help it improve. Local arts, culture, entertainment, and food.
We can't do this alone. If you believe in a more informed, more connected, more engaged Tyler, help us tell the stories that need to be told in our community. Get free access to select Loop events, behind-the-scenes updates about the impact and goals of our work, and, above all, a chance to play a part in bringing more fresh, in-depth, unexpected journalism to Tyler.