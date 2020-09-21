The Cut Beef Boudin Burger: Kameron Mitchell’s go-to comfort food

My idea of comfort food is not just one category or dish. Cooking in general brings me comfort. When we opened my family’s restaurant, Kamo’s Kajun Grill, I have been creating many different types of burgers. For me, the most comforting food that I cook are the burgers we provide.

This brings me comfort because I know the food we provide is fresh and the reviews we get let people know where a “farm to table” restaurant is. I thank Cut Beef for providing us with high quality beef. Our bestselling burger is the Cut Beef Boudin Burger.

Kamo’s Kajun Grill’s Cut Beef Boudin Burger

1 burger patty made with Cut Beef

1 slice American cheese

1 scoop ground boudin sausage

1 teaspoon of our homemade “secret sauce”

Veggies of your choosing: red or white onion, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce

1 teaspoon of mayo, spread on the bun

Kameron Mitchell is an 18-year-old graduate of Grace Community High School, Class of 2020. Along with his family, he is the owner of Kamo’s Kajun Grill, which opened June 1, 2020, with the help of his brother, dad, mom and girlfriend.