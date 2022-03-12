Tyler attorney seeking Abbott appointment to 475th District Court bench

A county-wide backlog of cases and a new courtroom await Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision on the first 475thDistrict Court judge in Smith County — an appointment expected by the end of the year.

So far, Tyler attorney Trevor Mark Rose is the only applicant seeking the appointment to Smith County’s fifth district court.

📷 courtesy Trevor Mark Rose

Rose, 40, earned his law degree from Texas Wesleyan University School of Law and works as a prosecutor in the Smith County District Attorney’s office. He was a candidate for the Republican nomination for the County Court at Law #3 bench earlier this month.

Rose garnered 2,116 votes or 9% of the total votes in a race against two other candidates: Sara Maynard, who received 38%, and Clay White, who won the nomination with 52% of the total vote.

Workers from Tyler Woodworks and Casey Slone Construction in Marshall build the family courtroom for the the 475th District Court in the Smith County Annex. The court is expected in operation early 2023. 📷 Jamie Maldonado

The Tyler Loop obtained a copy of Rose’s application for the 475th District Court bench under the Texas Public Information Act. He filed the application in June.

In his application, Rose noted he always has admired former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Scalia.

“Justice Scalia has always been one of my favorite jurists and a man I admire for his strict adherence to the original text of the Constitution, despite the popular opinion of the day,” Rose wrote. “He was never afraid to let people know how he felt about any given topic and his opinions were always the best part of reading Supreme Court decisions.”

Juan Martínez of Braswell Paint in Tyler coats the walls of the courtroom for the 475th District Court, expected in operation by early 2023. 📷 Jamie Maldonado

Rose also emphasized that consistency in the law is important to liberty and prosperity.

“Courts should seek to provide consistent decisions based on settled law. However, judges take an oath to the Constitution,” he wrote. “Generally, it is better to follow the law despite precedent rather than to follow precedent in spite of the law.”

The 475th District Court is expected in operation at the beginning of 2023 with the courtroom being located in the Smith County Annex.

Vanessa Curry
Vanessa E. Curry is a journalist with nearly 35 years of experience as a writer, editor and instructor. She earned a B.S. degree in Mass Communication from Illinois State University and a MSIS degree from The University of Texas at Tyler with emphasis on journalism, political science and criminal justice. She has worked newspaper in Marlin, Henderson, Tyler and Jacksonville, Texas as well as in Columbia Tennessee. Vanessa also was a journalism instructor at the UT-Tyler and Tennessee Tech University. Her writing has been recognized by the State Bar of Texas, Texas Associated Press Managing Editors, Dallas Press Club, and Tennessee Press Association. She currently is working on publishing two books: "Lies and Consequences: The Trials of Kerry Max Cook," and "A Gold Medal Man, A biography of Kenneth L. "Tug" Wilson.
Jamie Maldonado
http://jamiemphoto.com
An East Texas native, Jamie Maldonado has worked as a visual journalist and copy editor for the Longview News-Journal, The Denver Post and other publications. He is a professional photographer and creates YouTube content about film photography. Taking to heart Dorothea Lange’s quote, “A camera is a tool for learning how to see without a camera,” Jamie has turned his lens on his hometown and its people to see it anew.
