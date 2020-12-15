Tyler ISD’s worst and best at containing the virus, by campus

For the first time, parents now know how individual TISD schools are handling COVID-19. As of last week, Dec. 6, 2020, Tyler ISD has had 409 COVID-19 cases. Two hundred forty six were students, and 163 were staff. Below are listed the safest and worst campuses for COVID-19.

Tyler ISD releases no COVID-19 information publicly except for noting the days when at least one — but perhaps more — cases are reported on each campus. This information rolls off its website after two weeks, so it’s not easy to understand which schools are succeeding at keeping COVID-19 at bay.

TISD is, however, required to report more detailed information to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHD). Recently, DSHD revamped its website to publicly report COVID-19 statistics by individual campus.

To figure out how individual campuses are doing, the Tyler Loop divided the total cases by the campus population in a process similar to our Community Spread score but for totals rather than a weekly summary. This allows campuses to be compared even when they are different sizes.

Tyler ISD’s top COVID-safe campuses

Campus Pos Students Pos Staff Pos Total Population Adjusted Score Principal 1 Dixie Elementary 1 1 2 0.0031 Kimberly Simmons 2 Hogg Middle 1 1 2 0.0054 Kristen Walls 3 Woods Elementary 1 3 4 0.0054 Georgeanna Jones 4 Rice Elementary 1 3 4 0.0058 Shelly Bosley 5 Owens Elementary 1 4 5 0.0070 Rachel Sherman

Tyler ISD’s least safe campuses

Campus Pos Students Pos Staff Pos Total Population Adjusted Score Principal 23 Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School 6 6 12 0.0256 Bethany Moody 24 Moore MST Magnet School 21 7 28 0.0267 Aubrey Ballard 25 Ramey Elementary School 6 10 16 0.0284 Mina Naranjo 26 Tyler Legacy High School 67 10 77 0.0335 Dan Crawford 27 Tyler High School 54 17 71 0.0337 Claude Lane

As a general statement, the high schools are showing sustained transmission approaching large scale uncontrolled transmission. The middle schools and elementary schools are more of a mixed bag with dramatic differences between campuses. Ramey Elementary has over nine times the transmission rate of Dixie Elementary.

As previously reported, a reasonable characterization would be that TISD approximately mirrors the population of Tyler from which it is drawn. This is consistent with both national and state trends.

This data is as of Dec. 6, 2020. According to TISD’s website, many campuses had multiple days last week with COVID-19 cases on campus. The state data is preliminary and open to change. It is updated weekly for the previous week, keeping data availability one week behind.

