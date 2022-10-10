Upcoming event: Porchella by The Tyler Loop

On Sunday evening, October 16th, The Tyler Loop invites you to take a walk around Tyler’s Azalea district and listen to five local musicians performing on five different porches.

This FREE event is designed to celebrate our community, amazing local artists, and our beloved Azalea District. Come out, meet your neighbors, walk around, listen to local talent, and then check out the next porch.

Below is a map of the different locations and artists – all within walking distance of each other.