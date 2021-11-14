UT Tyler turns 50

The University of Texas at Tyler celebrated its 50th year Thursday, Nov. 11, at Tyler’s downtown square. Representatives, school alumni and guests mingled, enjoyed jazz music, picked up plenty of school swag and tried the Patriot Pale Ale, a new beer crafted by fermentation science students in partnership with ETX Brewing Co. and True Vine Brewing.
UT Tyler’s impact on East Texas is soon to ramp up through its medical school, projected to enlist its first medical students by the summer 2023.
The Tyler Loop took its lens to Tyler’s square to capture the anniversary in photos.
Sory Rivera graduated from Tyler Junior College with an associate’s degree in public relations and advertising. While there, she wrote for the school newspaper, The Drumbeat, and won five Texas Intercollegiate Press Association awards. She is now attending The University of Texas at Tyler, studying mass communications.
Love what you're seeing in our posts? Help power our local, nonprofit journalism platform — from in-depth reads, to freelance training, to COVID Stories videos, to intimate portraits of East Texans through storytelling.
Our readers have told us they want to better understand this place we all call home, from Tyler's north-south divide to our city's changing demographics. What systemic issues need attention? What are are greatest concerns and hopes? What matters most to Tylerites and East Texans?
Help us create more informed, more connected, more engaged Tyler. Help us continue providing no paywall, free access posts. Become a member today. Your $15/month contribution drives our work.