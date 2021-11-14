UT Tyler turns 50

The University of Texas at Tyler celebrated its 50th year Thursday, Nov. 11, at Tyler’s downtown square. Representatives, school alumni and guests mingled, enjoyed jazz music, picked up plenty of school swag and tried the Patriot Pale Ale, a new beer crafted by fermentation science students in partnership with ETX Brewing Co. and True Vine Brewing.

UT Tyler’s impact on East Texas is soon to ramp up through its medical school, projected to enlist its first medical students by the summer 2023.

The Tyler Loop took its lens to Tyler’s square to capture the anniversary in photos.

Clair Mounce, Saken Sawyer and Daniel Cox of UT Tyler Community Engagement hand out school swag at the 50th anniversary event.



UT Tyler Spirit Squad members Sydney Stoeberl, Victoria Kinney, Mia Takenaka, Lauren Hinch, Jooyoung Lee Allie Schultheis.

Francine Durr and Gina Jones staff the alumni booth at UT Tyler’s 50th Anniversary event.



UT Tyler’s mascot, Swoop, made an appearance.

UT students, alumni and guests mixed and sampled Patriot Pale Ale, crafted by UT Tyler’s fermentation science program.

Ryan Dixon, owner of True Vine Brewing Company, raises a glass.

UT Tyler jazz musicians provided musical entertainment.

Praise Thomas, Oluwakemi Oshaleke and Favour Thomas sport Andy’s Frozen Custard at UT Tyler’s 50th anniversary event.



UT Tyler students Mikayla Wallace, Daisy Escatel and Kirby Cotter.



UT Tyler Electrical Engineering students Sloke Shrestha, Bishrut Bhattarai, Luis Lozano, Timothy Baurer, Lloyd McGrath and Martin Morales Alvares.



Ezekiel Idemudia and Olivia Pruitt sit amid anniversary celebration minglers.

Sory Rivera graduated from Tyler Junior College with an associate’s degree in public relations and advertising. While there, she wrote for the school newspaper, The Drumbeat, and won five Texas Intercollegiate Press Association awards. She is now attending The University of Texas at Tyler, studying mass communications.