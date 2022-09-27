Walking to Remember

Some walked to remember a loved one. Some walked to support others while promoting hope. But when they walked, they walked together as a community affected by suicide.
In all, nearly 480 individuals, including 39 teams, walked from Tyler Legacy High School to and through the Rose Rudman trails on Sept. 24 in the annual The Out of Darkness Community Walk.
The event, sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, raised $36,594 for suicide awareness and mental health. The day’s activities included an honor bead ceremony allowing participants to show a connection to the cause.
Carla McKenzie, who works with the Texas Department of State Health Services, participated in a team whose members wanted to show the importance of suicide awareness and the effects the pandemic had on mental health.
“So, just to be out here to walk as a community and to provide support for those who have lost loved ones through the pandemic or even had thoughts of suicide during the pandemic,” McKenzie explained.
Robert and Barbie Bowman understand the pain of losing a loved one. They lost their son, Sgt. Cody Bowman, to suicide in 2019. He suffered from PTSD, they said.
“When we lost him, we found out about Mission 22, and that’s when we became a part of it,” Barbie Bowman said.
Mission 22 is a veteran-operated, non-profit that works to prevent suicide among veterans. Robert Bowman said 87.5% of funds raised support the group’s free programs.
Kayla Bennett lost her husband, Matthew, to suicide three months ago.
“I’m walking for my husband. He was my high school sweetheart,” she said. “We had been together for 13 years and married for six. He was very smart, loved his friends, had a huge group of friends.”
Julie Bass said she has walked at the event since 2016 when she lost her grandfather, Sidney Shaddix.
“We called him Papa Sid,” she said.
Cody Wallace said Bass is the person who encouraged him to join the walk and support the Evie Rocks group.
“We’re trying to get a little group going every year … build a group, make it better each year, ” Wallace said.
