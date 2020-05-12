What are children saying about life with COVID?

Promise Academy students give us their 1,000 words worth

By
-

While interviewing Sarah Cumming, head of school at Promise Academy, I learned that she sees her students and their families twice a week for packet drop off and pick up. I wanted to use this bi-weekly check in to find out how children are experiencing pandemic, expressed through their artwork. Thankfully, Sarah was game and helped make it happen.

A few weeks later, I held a stack of drawings. One poster was filled with family photos and a poem, “When COVID Stopped the Day,” submitted by first grader Miracle Jackson. Suddenly, I imagined Miracle’s grandchildren finding this poster, yellowed with age, poring over her record of events before and during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

Enjoy this visual exploration as our life-with-COVID days unfold, through the words and drawings of Tyler children.

Jane Neal
Jane Neal is the executive director of The Tyler Loop and storytelling director of Out of the Loop: True Stories about Tyler and East Texas. In addition to the Loop, she works at the Literacy Council of Tyler and Tyler Public Library. Jane is a certified interfaith spiritual guide. She is a member of Leadership Tyler Class 33 and a former teacher of French at Robert E. Lee High School, where she ran a storytelling program called Senior Stories. Jane and her husband Don have four children.
