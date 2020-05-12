What are children saying about life with COVID?

While interviewing Sarah Cumming, head of school at Promise Academy, I learned that she sees her students and their families twice a week for packet drop off and pick up. I wanted to use this bi-weekly check in to find out how children are experiencing pandemic, expressed through their artwork. Thankfully, Sarah was game and helped make it happen.

A few weeks later, I held a stack of drawings. One poster was filled with family photos and a poem, “When COVID Stopped the Day,” submitted by first grader Miracle Jackson. Suddenly, I imagined Miracle’s grandchildren finding this poster, yellowed with age, poring over her record of events before and during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

Enjoy this visual exploration as our life-with-COVID days unfold, through the words and drawings of Tyler children.