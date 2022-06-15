If This Car Could Talk

Some of the most telling and intimate artifacts of people’s lives lie not in their bedrooms but in their cars.
Cars seats and floorboards hold accumulations of detritus from work and hobbies. They tell stories of nourishment en route. They also hold symbols communicating what we value and how we pass time.
The collection of six photos from diverse Tyler neighborhoods — taken with permission — become a study about life in these parts.
Cars in motion tell stories about driving habits, traffic patterns and road conditions. But when cars are momentarily parked, another kind of revelation awaits a curious passer-by: a peek into the day-to-day of neighbors in multiple roles, often on the go.
Chris French is an independent photographer based in Tyler who takes all of his photos through vintage film lenses. He is also a local musician and barista. French loves to share in the nostalgic feeling provided by photos and aims to bring that joy to others. To see more of Chris’ work, you can follow him at @mrcoffeeswag.
