Tyler celebrates Juneteenth in Style

The Tyler Loop puts its lens on a riding-in-style Juneteenth parade and western dance Saturday, June 18.

The Juneteenth celebration sported a chrome-rich parade of custom all-terrain vehicles. 📷 Vanessa Curry
Shundra Minix from the Outlaws shows out on her spider and her high heels. 📷 Ni’Kayla Howard
Rod Willz performed newly-released songs at the truckers’ western dance. 📷 Ni’Kayla Howard
Women of Excellence cruise through the Juneteenth parade. 📷 Ni’Kayla Howard
Parade goers pause from finding a spot along the route. 📷 Ni’Kayla Howard
Tyler Mayor Don Warren tosses fists full of candy to parade goers during Saturday’s Juneteenth parade. 📷 Ni’Kayla Howard
Parade participants line up their two-wheeled motorcycles for exhibit near Woldert Park on Saturday. 📷 Ni’Kayla Howard
Sunlight glints on purple and chrome along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard during Saturday’s Juneteenth parade. 📷 Ni’Kayla Howard
Saturday night’s truckers’ western dance at Majesty Event Center featured dancing, music and laughter. 📷 Ni’Kayla Howard
Eleven-year-old R.J. McDuffry waves to the crowds. 📷 Ni’Kayla Howard
Damtamesha Williams joined the throng of four-wheelers throughout the Juneteenth parade on Saturday. 📷 Vanessa Curry
Miss June from East Texas Corvette Association. 📷 Ni’Kayla Howard
A classic Cutlass Supreme cruises down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. 📷 Ni’Kayla Howard

Ni’Kayla Howard is a 2022 graduate of Early College High School in Tyler with plans to attend Texas Southern University in Houston.

Vanessa Curry
Vanessa E. Curry is a journalist with nearly 35 years of experience as a writer, editor and instructor. She earned a B.S. degree in Mass Communication from Illinois State University and a MSIS degree from The University of Texas at Tyler with emphasis on journalism, political science and criminal justice. She has worked newspaper in Marlin, Henderson, Tyler and Jacksonville, Texas as well as in Columbia Tennessee. Vanessa also was a journalism instructor at the UT-Tyler and Tennessee Tech University. Her writing has been recognized by the State Bar of Texas, Texas Associated Press Managing Editors, Dallas Press Club, and Tennessee Press Association. She currently is working on publishing two books: "Lies and Consequences: The Trials of Kerry Max Cook," and "A Gold Medal Man, A biography of Kenneth L. "Tug" Wilson.
